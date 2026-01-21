Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,928 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 73.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 18.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,552,000 after purchasing an additional 543,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rubrik by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,464,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,625.94. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,819. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.