A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading 40% Higher – Here’s What Happened

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shot up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 124,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 63,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.26.

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

