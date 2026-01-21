Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

