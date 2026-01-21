Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $36,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

