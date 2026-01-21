Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,180 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,986,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.