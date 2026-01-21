Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $273.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $273,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,594,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $473.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

