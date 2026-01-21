iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3711 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

