Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $11.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,715,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

