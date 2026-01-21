Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 876.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 797,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 715,559 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,109,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 778.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 119,463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 123.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 183,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 101,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

