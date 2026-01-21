Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 375.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,088 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

