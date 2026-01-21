Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $32.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 520.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.62.

INTU opened at $530.75 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $526.74 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $643.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

