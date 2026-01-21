CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 186.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 436.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 211.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

