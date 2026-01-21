Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,953 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,055.76, a PEG ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

