Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,336.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.54. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,375.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.75.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

