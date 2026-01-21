Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced higher AI-focused capital expenditure plans, a direct demand tailwind for ASML’s EUV systems; markets reacted positively on that news. ASML Holding (ENXTAM:ASML) Is Up 7.4% After TSMC Unveils Higher AI-Focused Capex Plans
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting investor confidence and providing an analyst-backed reason for bullish positioning. ASML receives a buy rating from UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary and analysts expect ASML to deliver strong quarterly results and continue benefiting from an enduring moat in advanced lithography — multiple outlets flag the company as a top-ranked semiconductor equipment name to beat Q4 estimates. 4 Top-Ranked Technology Stocks Set to Beat Q4 Earnings Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is bullish on ASML’s long-term upside (some analysts projecting ~$1,500), reflecting the AI-driven capex narrative and capacity expansion at major foundries. ASML Stock Can Hit $1,500, According to Pro
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week; results and guidance will be near-term catalysts but outcome is uncertain. ASML (ASML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (e.g., Applied Materials) highlight differing tool mixes — ASML’s EUV leadership is a strength but investors should watch competitive tool markets and product cycle dynamics. AMAT vs. ASML: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML appears in semiconductor and ESG-focused ETFs, which provides steady passive demand but limited immediate impact on price direction. ETF and indexing mentions including ASML
- Negative Sentiment: A Dutch think tank urged blocking U.S. access to EU markets and restricting ASML exports — proposals like this raise the risk of regulatory or export-control actions that could hurt sales and complicate supply chains. Block U.S. from EU markets, restrict ASML exports, Dutch think tank urges
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China trade rhetoric and recent tariff threats have pressured ASML shares, as the company is a major EU exporter and exposed to geopolitical policy swings. ASML Stock: Trump Tariff Threats Send Shares Down 3% Monday
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis in major outlets highlights trade-war risk as a persistent downside that could offset demand gains if export controls tighten. ASML Stock Drops Due to Trade War Worries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.75.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
