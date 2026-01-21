SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,890 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $37,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 169,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

