O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.41.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $228.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

