Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,561,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.73% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,256,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for CAPLYTA (major psychiatric drug) showed stronger remission outcomes, lifting biotech/pharma sentiment around JNJ. CAPLYTA Shows Stronger Remission Results in Phase 3 MDD Data, JNJ Says
- Positive Sentiment: Robotic surgery business and a recent regulatory submission are cited as supporting JNJ’s dividend-growth outlook, reinforcing income-investor interest. Robotic surgery fuels Johnson & Johnson dividend growth outlook
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish coverage: Jim Cramer has been increasingly positive on JNJ, noting strength in the cancer portfolio and framing JNJ as a core holding — a boost to retail sentiment. Jim Cramer Says He Was Wrong for Selling Johnson & Johnson for the Charitable Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to JNJ nearing a 52-week high as CAPLYTA data and earnings momentum lift near-term upside expectations. Johnson & Johnson Near 52-Week High As CAPLYTA Data Boosts Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Q4 (earnings due Jan 21) are broadly constructive — core pharma and MedTech strength cited, but Q4/2026 guidance is the key near-term catalyst. Johnson & Johnson Q4 preview: Strength in core portfolio keeps analysts bullish
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces detail ways to generate income from JNJ shares and options ahead of earnings — increased retail/options activity could amplify intraday moves. How To Earn $500 A Month From Johnson & Johnson Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Index/sector coverage notes JNJ’s MedTech reach on Dow-related indices — supportive for passive flows but not an immediate price catalyst. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Dow Jones Index Medical Technology Reach
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market “risk-off” (Davos/Trump headlines) pressured US equities today, which weighed on JNJ despite company-specific gains. Markets Switch to “Risk-Off” Ahead of Trump at Davos
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and previews flag near-term risks: Stelara biosimilar competition and China headwinds could pressure growth and margin recovery in 2026. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold J&J Stock Ahead of Q4 Results?
- Negative Sentiment: Outlook risk: commentary warns 2026 guidance will be a big test for JNJ’s valuation — missed targets or cautious guidance could trigger a pullback. Johnson & Johnson’s $10 Billion Test: 2026 Outlook Could Make Or Break JNJ Heading Into Q4
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
