Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,561,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.73% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,256,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

