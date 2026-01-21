JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $536,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $64,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and a median 6?month price target near $350, signaling continued analyst conviction that JPM can outperform. Analyst Sentiment & Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.32.

JPM opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

