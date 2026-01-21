Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after buying an additional 4,850,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,041,000 after acquiring an additional 698,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,393,000 after purchasing an additional 505,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

