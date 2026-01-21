Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $93.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

