Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $2,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,497,000 after buying an additional 13,417,945 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 839,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UBS Group by 6,413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,061,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000.
UBS Group Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of UBS opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS is still attracting advisor teams — UBS and Wells Fargo were reported to have added wealth?management teams that together managed about $1.4 billion, which supports ongoing AUM growth and fee revenue potential. Wells Fargo, UBS reel in wealth management teams that managed $1.4 billion
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS research activity remains busy but routine — UBS analysts reiterated coverage and targets on several companies (example: EQT), reflecting normal brokerage/research flows rather than immediate balance?sheet impact. Monitor for any research?driven trading but this is not a direct corporate driver. EQT: Strategic Infrastructure Investment and Deleveraging Underpin Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS maintained a neutral rating on Oklo after a Meta Power deal — routine coverage note with limited direct impact on UBS stock. UBS Reiterates Neutral on Oklo (OKLO) After Meta Power Deal
- Negative Sentiment: Headcount/AUM loss: RBC poached a UBS team in Syracuse managing ~$770 million — direct AUM outflows and advisor attrition are negative for fee revenue and investor sentiment. RBC nabs $770 million UBS team in Syracuse
- Negative Sentiment: Market risk?off is pressuring stocks: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti’s public warnings against “selling America” aim to calm investors, but the same market moves — long?term Treasuries, the dollar and U.S. equities weakening while gold surges — are creating volatility that likely weighed on UBS shares today. Selling U.S. Assets is a ‘Dangerous Bet,’ Warns UBS CEO
- Negative Sentiment: UBS reduced its stake in Vista Group and fell below a substantial?holder threshold — a share reduction that can signal portfolio rebalancing or realized disposals; watch for any disclosure that clarifies whether this was a strategic sale. UBS Falls Below Substantial Holder Threshold in Vista Group
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
