Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $2,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,497,000 after buying an additional 13,417,945 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 839,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UBS Group by 6,413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,061,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UBS opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

