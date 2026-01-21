Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 239,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Solventum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

