Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Newmont from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$125.00.

TSE:NGT opened at C$116.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.61. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$53.03 and a 52 week high of C$119.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

