Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.27.

KSS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 10,961,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,998. Kohl’s has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,250,000 after purchasing an additional 620,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,042,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,501,000 after buying an additional 351,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,796,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

