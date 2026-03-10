Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.23. 611,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $142.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

