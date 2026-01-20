NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.61 and last traded at $178.07. 218,312,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 169,643,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.23.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA signed a $20 billion non?exclusive licensing deal with Groq, which supports long?term ecosystem expansion and recurring revenue potential. Read More.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,696,267.04. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $294,637,732. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

