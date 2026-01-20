Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Up 27.3% – Time to Buy?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70. 661,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 339,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of C$19.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

