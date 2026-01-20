Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.3230. Approximately 65,478,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 73,453,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.