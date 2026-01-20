Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.3230. Approximately 65,478,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 73,453,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,933,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,473,000 after purchasing an additional 654,265 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,419,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 199.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 816,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 544,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $13,256,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 72.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

