A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 366,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 95,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

