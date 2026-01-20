ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,311.31 and last traded at $1,326.07. 2,944,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,165,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,358.57.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC said it will raise AI-oriented capex, which directly increases near-term demand visibility for ASML’s advanced lithography systems; that announcement sent ASML shares higher earlier. ASML Holding (ENXTAM:ASML) Is Up 7.4% After TSMC Unveils Higher AI-Focused Capex Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell-side houses continue to back ASML (UBS reiterated a Buy; Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated Buy), supporting investor confidence in long-term demand for EUV and advanced patterning. ASML receives a Buy rating from UBS ASML’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/strategy pieces expect ASML to beat Q4 estimates and highlight its structurally advantaged EUV franchise versus peers, which supports upside to consensus estimates. 4 Top-Ranked Technology Stocks Set to Beat Q4 Earnings Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis vs. Applied Materials highlights different exposure (AMAT: packaging/NAND/HBM tools; ASML: EUV patterning). Useful for portfolio allocation but not an immediate catalyst. AMAT vs. ASML: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish third?party commentary projects higher price targets (one note saying ASML can hit $1,500) based on sustained AI-driven fab investment, which can draw momentum-chasing flows. ASML Stock Can Hit $1,500, According to Pro
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term demand potential: Vietnam is seeking cooperation with ASML to develop its semiconductor industry—another sign of geographic expansion interest. Vietnam seeks cooperation with ASML
- Negative Sentiment: A Dutch think tank urged blocking U.S.–EU market access and restricting ASML exports, reviving concerns that export controls or trade barriers could curtail ASML’s addressable market and delay shipments. Block U.S. from EU markets, restrict ASML exports, Dutch think tank urges
- Negative Sentiment: Policy/tariff headlines (including recent Trump-era tariff threats and coverage noting ASML as a key European exporter) are pressuring shares by increasing execution and geopolitical risk premia. ASML Stock: Trump Tariff Threats Send Shares Down 3% Monday ASML Stock Drops Due to Trade War Worries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.75.
ASML Trading Down 2.4%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.80. The stock has a market cap of $521.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
