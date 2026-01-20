ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,311.31 and last traded at $1,326.07. 2,944,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,165,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,358.57.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.75.

ASML Trading Down 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.80. The stock has a market cap of $521.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.