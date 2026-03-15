Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,956 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.88% of Casella Waste Systems worth $113,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $62,511.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,055.82. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $357,184.40. Following the sale, the president owned 147,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,782,426.70. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,887 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.