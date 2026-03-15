Earnest Partners LLC Sells 44,420 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Carnival worth $136,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Key Stories Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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