Earnest Partners LLC Has $141.69 Million Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,355 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of Icon worth $141,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Icon by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Icon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,730,000 after buying an additional 650,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Icon by 12.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Icon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

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Icon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

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