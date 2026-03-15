Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,501 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.35% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $105,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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