Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,759 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.70% of Amkor Technology worth $119,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after buying an additional 687,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 653,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,981,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,277,000 after acquiring an additional 296,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

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Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $42.99 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,919.36. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,175. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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