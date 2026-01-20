PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.08. 19,618,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 16,006,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. President Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

PayPal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

