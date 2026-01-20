Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

