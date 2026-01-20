NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 2,966 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $153.40 and a one year high of $293.42.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,943.40. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total value of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,916 shares of company stock worth $6,255,631 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

