Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after purchasing an additional 964,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,985,000 after buying an additional 643,509 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 778,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 331,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

