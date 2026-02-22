Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 10,173 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 10,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $64,903.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,041.54. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LXEO stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,650,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,299,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 3,469,210 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,769,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.
The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.
