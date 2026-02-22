Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 83.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DexCom from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.08 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

