Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.15 Million Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $175.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

