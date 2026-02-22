Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.97 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $147.74 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.78, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Bloom topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), supporting the company’s growth narrative and giving bulls a near?term fundamental argument. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

