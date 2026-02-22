Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 182,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Circle Internet Group news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $635,443.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,466.19. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 579,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,148,766.04. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,016 shares of company stock worth $27,791,982.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE CRCL opened at $63.07 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94.

Circle Internet Group Profile

(Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.