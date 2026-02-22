Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%.

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

