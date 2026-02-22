Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $5.88 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.89 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.31.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. G-III Apparel Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.