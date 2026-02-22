Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,092 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Performance
Shares of Sony stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.34.
- Positive Sentiment: Sony plans to “monetize” existing PS5 users (in?game purchases, services, subscriptions) to avoid raising console prices — could preserve hardware demand while boosting ARPU and services revenue. Sony plans to ‘monetize’ existing PS5 gamers as a way to avoid raising console prices
- Positive Sentiment: Sony and other studios are pushing back on ByteDance/Seedance with cease?and?desist actions — protecting film/IP licensing and potential downstream content revenue. Sony Latest Studio To Hit ByteDance With Cease And Desist Letter, Unimpressed By “Belated Implementation Of Guardrails” At Seedance
- Positive Sentiment: Sony won the bid for a new film project (Skeletons) with established talent attached — incremental upside for Sony Pictures’ development pipeline. Sony Wins Bid for Creature Feature ‘Skeletons’, Teaming ‘Texas Chainsaw’ Director, J.J. Abrams, and Brie Larson!
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and speculation about PS6 timelines keeps investor focus on longer?term console roadmap rather than immediate revenue. Everything we know about PS6, Sony’s next-gen PlayStation console
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions and new earbuds (big discount on XM4s; new noise?cancelling earbuds) may lift short?term CE sales but compress margins. Sony is blowing out its XM4 noise canceling headphones — get a staggering $150 off Sony releases new earbuds with noise cancellation like we’ve never seen before
- Negative Sentiment: Sony is shutting down Bluepoint Games (studio behind high?profile remakes) — raises questions about PlayStation first?party capacity and developer morale, potentially worrying investors about content pipeline. Sony Shuts Down Bluepoint Games, Dev Behind Consistently Great Remakes
- Negative Sentiment: Headlines about additional PS5 price hikes and a tougher pricing environment in gaming can hurt demand sentiment and raise margin concerns if hardware becomes less accessible. More PS5 price hikes show we’ve entered a terrible new gaming era
- Negative Sentiment: Renewed coverage from former executives about the historic Sony Pictures cyberhack underscores legacy reputational/legal risk that can resurface investor worries. Ex-Sony Pictures Head Michael Lynton on ‘The Interview’ and Its Insane Fallout: ‘Biggest Mistake of My Career’ Former Sony CEO at the heart of the devastating cyberhack explains what happened behind the scenes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Sony
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
