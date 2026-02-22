Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 116,575 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,575 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of CPRX opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,433.46. This trade represents a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

