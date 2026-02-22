JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,183,464 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $153,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 360,553 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 220.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 140.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,538. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,389. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

