Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of HCI Group worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.51 and a 52-week high of $210.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

